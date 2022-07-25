THE body of a man missing in the surf near Catherine Hill Bay has been found.
Emergency crews conducting a full scale search at Moonee beach and surrounds on Tuesday morning found the man's body in the water at Birdie Beach just after 9am.
The location is several kilometres south of Moonee beach, with the body being taken by what one police source described as "a fair drift".
It comes after a woman in her 80s was found unresponsive in the surf at Moonee beach on Monday afternoon.
Police said the woman was still to be formally identified on Tuesday morning.
A man, known to the woman and believed to have been with her on Monday, is understood to be the second body found by emergency services during the morning's search.
Police Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics remain at the scene.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
