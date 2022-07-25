EVERY minute is critical at Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie.
But, when volunteers are called to save lives, crucial time is wasted negotiating the often washed out gravel road to their state-of-the-art headquarters at Swansea.
Lake Macquarie City Council wants to change that - voting unanimously on Monday night to call on the state government to fund an all-weather sealed road so volunteers can focus on the task at hand.
"Marine rescue is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and volunteers need a fit-for-purpose road into and out of Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie constructed as a priority," Cr Adam Shultz said.
"The proposed all-weather sealed road is the final piece of the puzzle for Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie, with the facility currently serviced only by a gravel road that is continually washed out and in a state of disrepair.
"I hope that the proposal is accepted and funded by the NSW government, as it should be given the life-saving role that marine rescue regularly provide to our community."
The council will write to the NSW Crown Lands Department asking it to fund a new road, which it will build provided there is continued financial support for repairs and maintenance.
Last year alone, volunteers performed 532 assists, an increase of about 10 per cent from 2020.
Those included 11 calls to sinking or capsized vessels, 64 grounded boats and three rescues for people who were in the water.
At least 45 of those jobs were to situations where there was deemed to be a danger to human life.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley has thrown her support behind the proposal, arguing an upgrade to the 700m gravel access road will assist the volunteers who play a crucial role in keeping the boating community safe.
"I understand the importance of providing safer access to this vital facility," she said.
"The project will enhance marine rescue's ability to plan, manage and coordinate multi-agency search and rescue operations in all weather."
In November 2020, the upgraded marine rescue base at Swansea Heads opened, boasting a state-of-the-art radio room to monitor and manage transmissions to vessels on the water and offering training to new recruits - including boat and jetski licence training for the community.
The council will write to the state government asking it to fund an all-weather sealed road and provide continued financial support to maintain it on behalf of Crown Lands.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
