Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Review

ALBUM REVIEW: Dune Rats - Real Rare Whale

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRAINING IT: Dune Rats stick to their trusted sound on Real Rare Whale.

BACK in November 2020 Dune Rats guitarist-vocalist, Danny Beus, suggested the punk band's fourth album would veer in a "dancier" direction which might lose some fans.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.