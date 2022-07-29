Newcastle Herald
Why Newcastle MP and Deputy Speaker Sharon Claydon had to pull up shadow treasurer Angus Taylor in parliament

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated July 29 2022 - 5:11am, first published 1:00am
DEPUTY Speaker of the House of Representatives Sharon Claydon has had to remind Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor to stop referring to her Mr Speaker - before he went on to use the term another four times.

