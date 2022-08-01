Newcastle Herald
Police re-appeal for information in search for Allan Bentley, reported missing from Pindimar

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated August 1 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:06pm
MISSING: Allan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 179cm tall, of medium build with short brown and grey hair and a beard.

THE sister of a man missing for more than a year from the Tea Gardens area will on Tuesday launch a public appeal for help.

