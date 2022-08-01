THE sister of a man missing for more than a year from the Tea Gardens area will on Tuesday launch a public appeal for help.
Allan Bentley, aged 63, was last seen leaving his home on Pindimar Road, Pindimar, about 7.30am on Tuesday April 27, 2021.
Advertisement
He was reported missing by a close associate two days later after he failed to return home and meet pre-arranged appointments. At the time police conducted extensive land and air searches - with the assistance of PolAir - but he was not located.
It is believed he may have been driving a white coloured Holden combo van, with NSW registration UQG-146, which has 'catering' written on the side. He also may have had power tools and firewood on board his vehicle. His vehicle was captured on CCTV exiting his property at 8.01am on Tuesday April 27, 2021, but neither he, nor his vehicle have been seen again.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Commander, detective acting superintendent Gerard Lawson, said that while Allan lived somewhat of a reclusive lifestyle, his disappearance was out of character.
"Mr Bentley has no bank accounts or other assets investigators can utilise aside from his vehicle - which has never been located nor has its registration been renewed," he said.
"We've established that he rarely left the Tea Gardens area where he resided and worked locally for cash-in-hand payments to make ends meet.
"He had very little money, had no known enemies and was well liked, with his unit was left in a state which implies to investigators that he had planned on returning home.
"His disappearance has left his family and associates longing for answers, and we hope this appeal spurs the flow of new information into where he may be."
As inquiries into Mr Bentley's disappearance continue, police are renewing their appeal to the community to come forward with any information that may assist detectives with ongoing investigations. His sister, Patricia Day, is also expected to front the media for the renewed appeal on Tuesday.
Mr Bentley is one of eight cases being put back in the spotlight as part of National Missing Persons Week.
"Young, old, family members, and loved ones all from a range of cultures have one thing in common - the daily fears, hopes and endless questions they leave behind," Australian Federal Police acting assistant commissioner specialist protective command Jason Kennedy said.
"NMPW is supported throughout the missing persons sector and within the broader community to bring much needed awareness and hopefully answers for those left behind."
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information about Mr Bentley's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.