Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Music

Metric's Emily Haines and James Shaw explain what continues to drive the band on Formentera

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
August 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PACE-SETTERS: Metric's eighth album Formentera was written to celebrate life post-COVID, but the cold realities of the pandemic flavour many of the songs, particularly the epic Doomscroller.

TO use the words of charismatic frontwoman Emily Haines, Metric have always been "the outliers" of the indie-rock music industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.