The public must be told why Paul Broad has resigned from Snowy Hydro to government silence

SNOWY Hydro confirmed the resignation of its CEO Paul Broad yesterday morning in a short statement that lacked a single word as to why. Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen was similarly mute, his office saying only that he "notes" the decision, and thanks Mr Broad for his work.
The Newcastle Herald believes this came about after Mr Broad told Mr Bowen that the Labor Party's pre-election promise of converting the Kurri Kurri gas turbine to 30 per cent hydrogen was impractical if not impossible, and that Herald articles reporting that this week may even have contributed to the situation.
Advertisement
He retained the confidence of the Coalition throughout the Snowy 2.0 debate, then shepherded the organisation through the often vicious debate over the merits - or otherwise - of the Kurri plant. With "green" hydrogen as the new government's objective, he set the experts to work to find a way to make it happen.
Their reports, pointing out the problems - and the time and money needed to overcome them - have not gone down well in Canberra.
But if the information Mr Broad has put before his minister is correct, then his resignation and the appointment of a new CEO at Snowy Hydro will not change the eventual outcome as far as hydrogen is concerned.
In opposition, Mr Bowen was a prominent critic of the Kurri plant.
He may well have carried out a promise to "tear up the contract" had his predecessor, Angus Taylor, not ordered the turbines before the election.
Instead, in February, Labor rebranded Kurri as a "green hydrogen" project, before - it would seem - any serious work had been done in terms of feasibility.
With that work now casting doubt on the practicality of the promise, Mr Broad has suddenly found his position - with its reported $2.2 million salary - untenable.
Some will cheer a demise of the Kurri plant.
Many in the environmental movement believed it should never have been approved in the first place.
As unpleasant as the circumstances may be, Mr Broad's resignation may well trigger a new debate that looks more closely at the practicalities - or otherwise - of hydrogen.
But whatever has happened behind the scenes, the public deserves an honest explanation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.