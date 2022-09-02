Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Sharon Corr talks COVID, her love for Australia and why family is more important an ever to The Corrs

By Josh Leeson
September 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Corrs are heading to the Hunter Valley in November for their first Australian show since 2001. Picture by Alex Lake

LIKE many families, the COVID-19 pandemic kept The Corrs physically apart for around two years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.