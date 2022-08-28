IRISH pop-rock superstars The Corrs will perform their first Australian concert in 21 years at Pokolbin's Hope Estate on November 26.
The "One Night Only in Australia" show will feature support from Wet Wet Wet and Sydney indie-pop songwriter Ben Lee and will be the first Corrs concert anywhere since 2017.
The foursome of sisters Andrea (lead vocals), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and elder brother Jim (guitar, piano, vocals) found instant success in Australia with their nine-time platinum debut Forgiven, Not Forgotten in 1995, featuring the hit Runaway.
It was followed by popular albums Talk On Corners (1998), In Blue (2000) and Borrowed Heaven (2004). In 2006 The Corrs went on hiatus to concentrate on family and solo projects, before reforming in 2015 for the albums White Light (2015) and Jupiter Calling (2017).
The Corrs played the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in 1997, 1998 and 2001, so returning to their established Hunter fan base was a natural choice for reacquainting themselves with Australia.
"It's a beautiful setting and we can start things fresh," Sharon Corr told the Newcastle Herald. "We're a unusual band in we come back in spurts and then I do my solo thing and all the rest. It's going to be a special night."
Hope Estate owner Michael Hope said his winery obtained The Corrs concert due to his long-standing relationship with One World Entertainment promoter, Andrew McManus, dating back to Fleetwood Mac's sold-out 2009 show.
"Being the only Australian and New Zealand show is such a coup for the Hunter," Hope said.
The show will be Wet Wet Wet's first Australian concert since 1995. The Scottish group are best known for their cover of The Troggs' Love Is All Around from the Four Weddings and a Funeral film soundtrack. It was the highest-selling single of 1994 in Australia.
Pre-sale begins on Tuesday at 9am, before general tickets go on sale 9am Friday.
