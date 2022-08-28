Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Corrs to play their first Australian show in 21 years at Hunter Valley's Hope Estate with Wet Wet Wet

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:24am, first published August 28 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irish Celtic-pop group The Corrs will perform at Hope Estate on November 26. Picture: Alex Lake

IRISH pop-rock superstars The Corrs will perform their first Australian concert in 21 years at Pokolbin's Hope Estate on November 26.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.