Three sets of six, three tries for the Gold Coast.
In a period of play that must have left Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien seething, the Knights conceded three unanswered tries in the space of just six minutes at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday.
The horror end to the first half - the Gold Coast scored in the 29th, 32nd and 35th minutes - allowed the Titans to skip 14 points in front and take a 24-10 lead into sheds at half-time.
After initially leading 4-0 and then fighting back to level the scores at 10-all, the Knights made it all too easy for the home side.
It all started with a poor end to their own set of six.
In quality field position, Newcastle not only turned over possession but gave away a seven-tackle set when five-eighth Anthony Milford put up an aerial kick which no Knights player could contest and the Titans caught in the in-goal area with ease.
Gold Coast then marched downfield, making 50 metres before back-rower and former Knights lower-grade player Beau Fermor broke the defensive line and ran in untouched to score.
From the restart, the Titans made easy metres again and put up a bomb which no Knights player contested.
Prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui caught the ball and got it away to fullback Jayden Campbell, who kicked off the side of his right foot for winger Greg Marzhew to bag his second of the day.
Off the next restart, the home side made 100 metres.
Halfback Tanah Boyd scored left of the goal posts on the fourth tackle.
The three consecutive tries, all scored without Newcastle even touching the ball, proved costly for Newcastle.
Winger Dominic Young crossed three minutes into the second half to reduce the deficit to only 10 points, but the Titans scored twice in five minutes to extend their advantage to 36-14.
Five-eighth AJ Brimson was the try-scorer on both occasions. His second came after centre Brian Kelly got sent off for tipping Young upside down in a tackle.
Newcastle fought on and Dane Gagai crossed in the 64th and 72nd minutes, but the damage had been done.
The Titans, who were fighting to avoid the wooden spoon, held solid until full-time to claim a 36-26 win.
Had Wests Tigers beaten St George Illawarra on Sunday, Newcastle would have been heading into their final round clash with Cronulla a chance of running last.
They sit 13th after the weekend's results but remain a chance to finish 15th.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
