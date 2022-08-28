Orica's Kooragang Island and Kurri Kurri Operations contributed $40,000 to the campaign on Friday, launching the fundraiser towards its goal of $75,000 - the amount the charity says it needs to run its Broadmeadow showroom, where it stores quality donated second-hand clothing and books, as well as running its face-to-face services to assist from Hunter women. The donation was made through Orica's community investment program, which supports social, environmental, and economic initiatives with enduring value.

