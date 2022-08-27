Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle: staff push for better pay deal as union negotiations continue

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Tertiary Education Union Newcastle vice president associate professor Terry Summers. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

WHILE prospective students got their first taste of university life, behind closed doors staff at the University of Newcastle are reportedly feeling the squeeze.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.