It's my 19th year working in the Valley so I've known for Robert Molines for 19 years, He's a very good friend of mine. I can always ask him for help, whether it's work-related or personal staff. He was there every week when I went through my separation. He drops in at the restaurant to check on me or he always rings to check up on me. We have never cooked together and we've always talked about it. So on Monday night we get to share the kitchen.

