On Monday, September 19, Emerson Rodriguez will celebrate 12 years of running his own restaurant (Emerson's, on Lovedale Road) in the Hunter Valley with a spectacular (and sold out) dinner featuring guest chefs Robert Molines of the Hunter Valley and Nino Zoccali, owner of Pondolino Restaurant in Sydney.
Molines will create Petit Choux Farci (Little Cabbage and Ocean Trout parcel) for the first course. For the second course Zoccali will create Wild Boar Blonde Bolognaise, Corzetti Roman Coin Pasta, and House Cured Guanciale. For the third course Rodriguez will create Muscovy Duck with Celeriac, Kohlrabi, Nana-iso Togarashi with Duck Reduction. Emerson's chef David Coulthard will finish with Chiffon Cake.
Tell us about your relationships with Robert Molines and Nino Zoccali
It's my 19th year working in the Valley so I've known for Robert Molines for 19 years, He's a very good friend of mine. I can always ask him for help, whether it's work-related or personal staff. He was there every week when I went through my separation. He drops in at the restaurant to check on me or he always rings to check up on me. We have never cooked together and we've always talked about it. So on Monday night we get to share the kitchen.
Nino dined at the restaurant eight years ago and he's been coming back ever since. He's had his Christmas party for Pendolino Restaurant at Emerson's a couple of times now, which is a great support. He brings his whole crew. He's also become a very good friend - we were in constant contact through COVID talking about business. It also great to be able to share the kitchen with him on Monday night.
I've never done anything like this for the restaurant and wanted to celebrate our 10th Birthday but couldn't because of COVID, so I decided to do it now while I still can.
I message Nino to see if he wanted to do the 12th Birthday dinner with me and within five minutes I got a reply him saying yes.
I rang Robert and asked him he wanted to do the dinner also and he said yes without hesitation.
So I feel very lucky to have both Robert and Nino doing this 12th Birthday Dinner with me and taking time out of their very busy schedule.
What influence have they had on you?
This is my 29th year cooking. I've gone back to doing simple dishes. Both Robert and Nino do this very well. Both have also been in the industry for a long time.
Why your choice of Muscovy Duck for the birthday dinner?
Muscovy duck is larger breed so the supreme is a lot more plump and has definitely more flavour.
How many staff do you have now?
I have 8-10 staff with me now. I'm always looking to employ front of house and chefs but there is shortage in hospitality as everyone knows.
Has business returned to pre-COVID levels yet?
It's slowly getting back to normal, but there is a lot of new restaurants opening in the Hunter Valley so there a lot more to choose from.
Has it been difficult to source any food products in 2022?
For a while there a few ingredients hard to get a hold of due to the flooding. Food prices have sky rocketed in the last two-and-a-half years.
What is your favourite dish to make?
I love going fishing, so I love to cook seafood. Nothing better than catching fish and cooking it. It's so satisfying.
Do you have a special relationship with Piggs Peake (winery featured at the dinner)?
I do have a special relationship with Piggs Peake. General manager and winemaker Steve Langham has been a supporter of the restaurant since I opened up. I've always had Piggs Peake on the wine list. Steve has also become a good friend of mine.
Tell us about David Coulthard
I met Dave through TAFE when I was doing a special dinner at Hamilton TAFE. He was a second year apprentice and wasn't working as he didn't know if he wanted to continue his apprenticeship. I told to come and do a trial at the restaurant. He did, and finished his apprenticeship with me. He is a very accomplished chef who has run a Lovedale Long Lunch for me cooking for 4000 people, which is not an easy task. He has become one of my best mates and helps out when I need him. He's been with me for more than 10 years.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
