"I think there's this sweeping spirit in Newcastle of people getting more and more keen," Cook says. "I think Covid helped, which is a funny thing to say, but all these people had time on their hands, and then they knew there was this amazing time coming when 'things are going to open up and we're going to be free! We get to gig!'. All of a sudden everyone's booking gigs. Working at Novotone, we've definitely had an influx of bands. There's an eagerness because they were caged up, to some degree. They're hungry and they're finally getting their chance."