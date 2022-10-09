Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Using smartphones while driving needs targeted public education using psychology, University of Newcastle's Dr Cassandra Gauld says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
October 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of a billboard that could be used to deter young people from using their phones while driving. Picture supplied

More effective public education messages to stop young people from using their smartphones while driving are being developed as part of University of Newcastle research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.