Rhiannan Iffland on top Down Under after landmark high-diving win on Sydney Harbour

Updated October 16 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:11am
A beaming Rhiannan Iffland poses with her sixth Red Bull world championship trophy. Picture by Romina Amato, Red Bull Content Pool
World champion Rhiannan Iffland pauses on the platform before launching herself 20 metres into Sydney Harbour on Saturday. Picture by Romina Amato, Red Bull Content Pool

RHIANNAN Iffland made a fairytale return to Australia by winning the Sydney leg of the Red Bull cliff-diving series on Saturday to underline her status as the undisputed world champion.

