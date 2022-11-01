Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Paul Siderovski and his Newcastle accounting firm SiDCOR reach out-of-court agreement with former client Charles McIntosh who alleges he lost $21 million due to "misleading or deceptive" investment advice

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:13pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accountant Paul Siderovski, who brought the now defunct Yogurtland to Australia, has come to an agreement with a former client who allegedly lost $21 million. File picture

CLAIMS by a former client of Newcastle accountant Paul Siderovski that he lost more than $21 million after allegedly receiving "misleading or deceptive" investment advice have been settled out of court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.