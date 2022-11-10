Newcastle Herald
Subsonic music festival: insurer Lloyd's backs refusing to pay out over 2019 Riverwood Downs bushfire cancellation

By Aap
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:27am, first published 10:51am
Hunter music festival Subsonic near Monkerai in 2016. The 2019 event's cancellation amid Black Summer bushfires is subject to a court battle between organisers and insurer Lloyd's. Picture by Natasha Lloyd Jones

Insurer Lloyd's has defended refusing to pay out a policy to the organiser of the axed 2019 Subsonic music festival, arguing the nearby Black Summer bushfires were not the only reason the event was cancelled, a court has heard.

