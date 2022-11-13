Newcastle Herald
Pat Magann's hat-trick highlights dominant day for Wallsend in Newcastle District Cricket Association

November 13 2022 - 2:30pm
Pat Magann bowling for Wallsend. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

PAT Magann has made the most of Wallsend's decision to bowl first and his limited availability in round six with a hat-trick among seven wickets as the Tigers dominated Cardiff-Boolaroo at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.

