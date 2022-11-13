PAT Magann has made the most of Wallsend's decision to bowl first and his limited availability in round six with a hat-trick among seven wickets as the Tigers dominated Cardiff-Boolaroo at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.
Magann became the first Wallsend player since 1978-79 to claim a hat-trick in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition as the Tigers secured first-innings points and a 13-run lead on day one of the opening two-day round this season.
The left-arm seamer, selected for Newcastle ahead of this week's NSW Country Championships, finished off CBs in a hurry by taking five of the last six wickets and following it up with a further two in the second dig later that same afternoon.
Magann's combined figures were 7-41 off 22.2 overs, including nine maidens. He collected 5-25 off 14.2 in the first innings and ended up 2-16 in the second when stumps were called.
Wallsend dismissed the hosts for 106 and have them 2-43 in pursuit of an outright result, with Nathan Price (106 not out) almost single-handedly getting the job done in between.
The Tigers declared at 2-162 having faced just 26 overs, putting them 56 in front with 120 balls left in the day.
Magann will miss Saturday's second day with representative commitments.
"We don't have Pat [Magann] next week so I won the toss and bowled first which I think raised a few eyebrows," Wallsend captain Jake Montgomery said.
"There might have been a little bit of up and down in the wicket but not a lot of sideways movement so we bowled really well to get that reward."
Montgomery feels like Magann's hit career-best form.
"It's probably the best I've seen him bowl," the Tigers skipper said.
"His consistency has been the big thing. He also did some work in the pre-season getting the seam right and that's paid dividends because he's swinging the ball more."
Magann's hat-trick took the score from 6-94 to 9-94.
He had Baylee Borrow (13) caught behind, Regan Birks (0) trapped leg before and clean bowled Dharmendra Mepani (0).
Elsewhere and Belmont (2-51) require a further 106 runs with eight wickets in hand after captain Luke Muddle (6-46) helped dismiss Toronto for 166 at Ron Hill Oval on Saturday.
Wests were all out for 185 in their top-of-the-table clash against Stockton (0-25) at Lynn Oval with Nick Foster picking up 5-50.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
