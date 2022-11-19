Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

University of Queensland researchers study airborne PFAS pollution in the Williamtown Red Zone

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated November 20 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cabbage Tree Road resident Jenny Robinson with a University of Queensland PFAS air monitor. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Researchers are using the Williamtown Red Zone to study how perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances can travel in the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.