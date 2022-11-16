Matt Thistlethwaite has vowed to return to Williamtown as "many times as needed" to achieve a long term solution to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination that has plagued the community for the past seven years.
The Assistant Defence Minister chaired the first meeting of a newly formed community consultative group on Wednesday. It followed a recent apology he made on behalf of the federal government for previous governments' handling of the PFAS scandal.
Immediate actions flowing from the meeting include an investigation into rezoning contaminated land, reviewing the Red Zone boundaries to reduce the impact on local residents, reinstating community blood testing and continuing to treat contaminated water on and off the Williamtown RAAF base.
"We don't want to create false hope but I think we are slowly making progress," Mr Thistlethwaite said following the meeting.
He said it was essential the NSW Environment Protection Authority and the Department of Planning participated in working towards a long term solution.
"I think the problem in the past is that we've been unable to get all three levels of government together in the room to nut out a solution. That's that's the fix here, I believe and that's why I'm committed to coming back as many times as needed to try and work out this solution," he said.
"It's critically important that the NSW EPA and planning are involved in the next meeting and I'm going to push as hard as I can on that to ensure that they're involved."
The group is due to meet again in late February or early March.
Community representative Lindsay Clout said he was impressed by the minister's resolve to forge a way forward.
"I walked away feeling quite positive. The thing that I liked was the fact that he is a quick learner. He was talking about things that we had previously suggested," ," Mr Clout said.
"On a wider view, it was great to see Port Stephens Council there. I talked to them about rezoning and they said we won't say no but we will come back with some accurate information on whether it can be done. My reply was you don't know how comforting it is to sit in one of these meetings and say I won't say no to your request because that is all we have heard for the last seven years."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
