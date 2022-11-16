Newcastle Herald
Matt Thistlethwaite vows to bring all levels of government together to find a solution to PFAS contamination saga

Updated November 16 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 12:46pm
Matt Thistlethwaite has vowed to return to Williamtown as "many times as needed" to achieve a long term solution to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination that has plagued the community for the past seven years.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

