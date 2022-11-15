Newcastle Herald
Matt Thistlethwaite returns to the Hunter to facilitate discussions on long term solutions to PFAS contamination

November 16 2022 - 7:00am
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite will return to the Hunter to facilitate a PFAS stakeholder meeting on Wednesday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite will return to the Hunter on Wednesday in an effort to progress a long-term solution to the impacts of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances pollution.

