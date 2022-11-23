THE 36th ARIA Awards are unveiled tonight at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion in a ceremony aiming to re-energise the Australian music industry after a bleak few years.
Australian '90s pop songstress Natalie Imbruglia will host the evening, alongside young Australian artists G Flip and Ruel, and there will be a special celebration of the lives and careers of Olivia Newton-John, Archie Roach and Judith Durham.
But of course, the main event is the awards. There's been criticism from some artists like Mallrat about the lack of female nominees, but overall the field is one of the most diverse nominated by ARIA.
We cast our crystal ball over the major award categories.
Album of the Year nominees: Amyl & The Sniffers (Comfort To Me), Baker Boy (Gela), Gang Of Youths (Angel In Realtime), King Stringray (King Stringray), Rufus Du Sol (Surrender).
Prediction: Rufus Du Sol (Surrender). The Sydney electronic-dance three-piece lead this year's field with seven nominations. They've dominated the Best Dance category for years, but Surrender has earned them mainstream appeal.
Solo Artist of the Year nominees: Baker Boy, Budjerah, Courtney Barnett, Daniel Johns, Flume, Julia Jacklin, Ruel, The Kid Laroi, Thelma Plum, Vance Joy.
Prediction: I'd love to see Julia Jacklin win or have Daniel Johns complete his comeback story, but 19-year-old international star Charlton Jeffrey, aka The Kid Laroi, is the favourite. After his Justin Bieber collaboration, Stay, won two ARIAs last year, The Kid Laroi's moment is now.
Best Group nominees: Amyl & The Sniffers, Gang Of Youths, King Stringray, Midnight Oil, Rufus Du Sol.
Prediction: For sheer energy and excitement you can't beat Amyl & The Sniffers' second album Comfort To Me. Fast, brutal and punky pub-rock served by a charismatic frontwoman in Amy Taylor.
Breakthrough Artist nominees: Beddy Rays, Bella Taylor Smith, Harvey Sutherland, King Stringray, Luude.
Prediction: It's gotta be King Stringray. The Arnhem surf-rock band's self-titled debut is a brilliant mix of Indigenous and white culture delivered with the passion of '80s pub rock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.