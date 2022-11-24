Newcastle Herald
Hunter domestic violence survivor becomes advocate after abuse

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
November 25 2022 - 5:00am
Mia, right, with Marcia Chapman, said both her abusers worked in caring roles. "Perpetrators can be anyone, they don't have a big hat on their head that says 'Look at me, I could be a perpetrator'." Picture by Marina Neil

THE final straw for Mia after years of abuse came when her six-year-old turned to her with a sobering suggestion.

