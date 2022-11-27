A crowd of several hundred people gathered along Newcastle harbour on Sunday for the first Jenny's Place Empowered Walk in honour of domestic violence victims.
Organisers said the walk had attracted about 280 participants and raised about $60,000 for Jenny's Place, which provides housing and support for women and their children who have suffered from domestic violence.
The event started at the Tree of Knowledge at Wickham and ended at Foreshore Park with an exhibition of art and poetry inspired by interviews with women who have escaped violent relationships.
Illustrator Liz Knapp, poet Sara C Motta and singer Amy Vee were among those to participate in the exhibition at the foreshore carriage shed.
Jenny's Place spokesperson Kim Britton said organisers were "delighted" with the walk turnout in its first year.
READ ALSO
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.