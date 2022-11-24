Today marks a significant milestone for Newcastle Ocean Baths - 100 years on since the official opening of the beloved facility.
Construction of the pool began in 1910, and though swimmers have made the most of the popular ocean-front facility since as early as 1912, the pools, promenade and pavilion were not completed and formally opened until November 25, 1922.
The baths, which were officially opened by mayor Henry Cornish, were described at the time as "the finest in the Commonwealth".
A century on from then, Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the historic ocean baths remained one of the city's crowning coastal assets.
"The Newcastle Ocean Baths have been a treasured part of our community for the past 100 years, creating lasting memories for generations of Novocastrians and visitors who have flocked to swim, sunbath or simply relax and take in the spectacular views off our coastline," Cr Nelmes said.
"They have played host to countless swimming carnivals, life-saving demonstrations and learn to swim lessons, and like so many Novocastrians, I hold wonderful memories of spending my childhood with family and friends at these beautiful baths."
Council said historic records showed that the baths were initially leased to an operator, with an entrance fee charged from 1918 until 1953, when council took back control of the baths.
The council is midway through the first stage of an upgrade to the ocean baths, focusing on the pools, lower promenade and pumping system. The current price of the works is $15.8 million, with $9.5 million recovered from the sale of council's Fred Ash building and $3 million from the NSW government's Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Council said is planned to meet with community representatives in the coming weeks for a tour of the site and discussion on the project's progress.
The second stage of the upgrade will focus on the pavilion and surrounding public areas. This phase is subject to community consultation, which will continue over the coming months.
Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths is encouraging people to share their stories and experiences over the years at the baths on their Facebook page Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths Incorporated or website www.savenewcastlebaths.com.
