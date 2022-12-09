Another bonus of having a QT hotel in Newcastle has just been announced: it's called Christmas by QT at Home - a dining experience with lashings of indulgent Christmas cheer with an expertly crafted meal kit for simple assembly at home.
The offer harnesses QT Newcastle's world-class chefs and the finest local ingredients. All it needs is reheating and plating.
Christmas by QT at Home caters for up to six people and is $649 per box, with 20 dishes to unwrap. The menu is separated into Toasting + Snacking, On Ice, From Santa's Oven The Trimmings, I'm in a food coma... What's for Dessert?.
Goodies include local burrata, tiger prawns with cognac horseradish Marie Rose, slow roasted suckling Berkshire porchetta and Christmas pudding and pavlova.
Orders must be made before December 21, or until sold out. Pick-up December 23 and December 24.
Thomas Halton Park at Croudace Bay will be jumping this Saturday as the annual Lago di Mac (Lap of the Lake) Italian food festival lights up the park from 9am to 3pm.
The day is meant to enjoy family, food, and fine Italian automobiles and motorcycles, with produce, coffee, Italian food and artisan stalls, gelato, Antipasto & Aperol Spritzer zone, music and games for kids.
Among the vendors will be Vera Wine, coming out from their Hamilton store, to run a pop-up stall, splashing around some of their favourite Italian drops!
The second component to the day is Lap of the Lake. Participating venues include Matey's At the Esplanade (Warners Bay), Fredeli's (Warners Bay), 3 Bears Café @ Museum of Art & Culture (Booragul), Casa Nova (Toronto), Mawsons (Caves Beach), Papataya (Marks Point) and Common Circus (Belmont).
Zeffer's O per cent Crisp Apple Cider which has just touched down on Aussie shores. New Zealand's first 0 per cent alcohol cider is made with Hawke's Bay apples, it is naturally gluten-free and vegan-friendly, and only 39 calories.
Just in time for summer.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
