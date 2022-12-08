Young gun lawyer is happy to be strutting his stuff at the track

A 24-year-old student from the outskirts of Wagga may postpone a career in law to stick with training greyhounds - at least for a while - following his remarkable early success in the sport.
Jack Strutt, from Springvale on the outskirts of Wagga, claimed the $105,000 Group 1 Bold Trease Final at Sandown recently with his kennel star Stagger Out Lee.
Strutt has been combining his time training greyhound and studying, having just completed his sixth year of a double degree (Bachelor of Economics/Finance and Bachelor of Laws) at university.
He is enjoying greyhound racing so much he's unsure about whether to go straight into practicing law or sticking with the dogs for a while.
It's been a big year of greyhound racing in NSW. Two memorable editions of the Million Dollar Chase series were staged due to the 2021 edition being postponed until April-May this year, and three new events were run as the richest races in the world over their respective distances: The 715, the Country Classic and the Thunderbolt.
NSW also staged seven Group 1 events, the last of those for the calendar year coming on Thursday, December 8 when Dapto hosted the only NSW Group 1 event outside of Sydney, the Sportsbet Megastar Final.
Congratulations to all winners of the top shelf feature races, and to the trainers and owners who took out all the other feature cups and classics across the state throughout 2022.
In fact, congratulations should go to everyone who won a race, and even took part in a race. You are all part of our wonderful sport, and maybe 2023 will be your big year.
The Hastings River Greyhound Club at Wauchope is looking forward to hosting a big carnival in coming weeks.
The club recently underwent a major upgrade and was re-opened last month by GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay and local MP Melinda Pavey.
With the track closed for work this time last year, the time-honoured Butch Monkley Maiden was moved from Wauchope to Grafton where the 50th running of the event was held.
This year, heats of the Butch Monkley will be held on December 26, heats of the Wauchope Cup will be on December 31, then a huge day of racing on January 7 with highlights being the finals of both those events.
If you're a participant and you haven't as yet put in an order for your free GRNSW polo shirt, then time is running out for you to do so.
The Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission have declared that from December 19 it will be compulsory for all participants taking part in a race meeting to wear the new polo shirts.
If you haven't ordered yet there is still time. Simply head to the website www.thedogs.com.au and place an order for your shirt.
