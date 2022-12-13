Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian music promoter Michael Chugg says he is excited about prospect of Hunter Park sport and entertainment precinct in Newcastle

By Nick Bielby
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chugg said he was "excited" about the possibility of new facilities, having brought acts to Newcastle Entertainment Centre - which he called the "temporary shed in the showground".

Legendary Australian music promoter Michael Chugg says the Hunter Park sport and entertainment precinct would help attract popular "arena" acts like Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen and The Killers to Newcastle if it comes to fruition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.