Legendary Australian music promoter Michael Chugg says the Hunter Park sport and entertainment precinct would help attract popular "arena" acts like Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen and The Killers to Newcastle if it comes to fruition.
Chugg was in the Hunter on Tuesday to talk about next month's Sir Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road shows in Newcastle.
He said he was "excited" about the possibility of new facilities, having brought acts to Newcastle Entertainment Centre - which Chugg called the "temporary shed in the showground".
"The last one I did there was with Bob Dylan and he wanted to kill me," Chugg told the Newcastle Herald.
"A 12,000 seat arena is really going to open it up and hopefully some of those acts will build into stadium acts."
Chugg has been involved with countless international and local artists over decades. He is bringing Elton John to Newcastle in a few weeks for the first concert at McDonald Jones Stadium since the earthquake relief benefit more than three decades ago - which he also promoted.
With the right facilities, Chugg said, acts would easily be able to include Newcastle on tour schedules given how close it is to Sydney - and that it's a few hours up the highway towards Brisbane.
"I think, looking forward, a decent sized arena in Newcastle would be a boon," he said.
