WHEN Jessica Haugh enrolled in a brand new degree at the University of Newcastle four years ago, she was already ahead of the eight ball.
The Bachelor of Renewable Energy Engineering (Honours) student is one of the first to graduate from the course, having seen the opportunities it could offer to help shape the country's future.
"When I was in Year 12 they had just started advertising it and I knew renewables, particularly wind and solar would be the future, the world was moving in that direction," Ms Haugh said.
"In 2019 there wasn't much renewable talk in the media, but it's like someone has turned a switch and renewables have become part of everyday conversation.
"I think the social responsibility is what drew me to it, I knew it was an opportunity to make a difference and that it would be a great career path."
As a graduate, Ms Haugh hopes to help solve the next generation's energy problems, already working for a wind-farm based engineering firm.
She also received an Employability Excellence Award for her work with Zenviron.
And, while walking through the university gates for the last time on Monday was bittersweet, Ms Haugh said she's looking forward to finding her place in industry.
"I'm pretty excited, I think I'll try to motivate the cohort to have a drink at Bar on the Hill to celebrate," she said.
"I had a great time at uni, I loved it."
Ms Haugh is one of hundreds of students to graduate from the university this week.
READ ALSO:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.