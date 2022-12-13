Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'Every song's a hit': Organisers gearing up for Sir Elton John's visit to Newcastle with Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour shows at McDonald Jones Stadium

By Nick Bielby
December 13 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Saunders, Newcastle councillor Carol Duncan and Michael Chugg with a piano painted by Mitch Revs. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It's less than a month until McDonald Jones Stadium becomes the scene of a major concert for the first time in more than three decades - Sir Elton John's first (and final) shows in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.