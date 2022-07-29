HOW much Elton John is enough for Newcastle music fans?
Well, it turns out one massive concert at McDonald Jones Stadium wasn't suffice.
The musical icon has announced a second Newcastle show at McDonald Jones Stadium for Sunday, January 8, following an "overwhelming demand in pre-sales" for the January 10 show at the Broadmeadow venue.
Second shows have also been announced for Melbourne's AAMI Park on Saturday, January 14 and at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday, January 17.
Frontier Touring promoter Michael Chugg told the Newcastle Herald that 25,000 tickets had been snapped up in pre-sales for the January 10 gig. The remaining 10,000 go on sale on Monday, along with tickets for the newly-announced January 8 show.
"It's been incredible how Newcastle has embraced it big time," Chugg said. "When Elton found out how many tickets we'd done in the pre-sale, he said, 'well, let's do another one'."
Many of the ticket-buyers in the pre-sale live outside the Hunter and Chugg expects even more visitors to the city for the January 8 show.
"This second show will bring even more probably because they can come and spend a weekend in Newcastle," he said. "It's good for the economy, great for hotels, great for restaurants. It's fantastic."
Given the Elton John concerts are the first scheduled for McDonald Jones Stadium in 32 years, Chugg said the music industry will be watching closely.
"I think all the other promoters will be looking with intrigued interest at Newcastle," he said.
City Of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes welcomed the announcement as a key economic driver.
"We're thrilled that Elton John will be performing a second show in Newcastle," Nelmes said.
"This announcement is testament to the benefits of attracting these large events to Newcastle and their popularity among Newcastle residents and those further afield.
"We look forward to the increased visitation this tour will bring to our city."
