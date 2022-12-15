Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Singleton Mayor Sue Moore says ratepayers will foot bill if NSW government does not pay proper dollar for a council-owned Singleton bypass site

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
December 16 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton Council says the state has offered $600,000 for this site, but its costs of moving are closer to $6 million. Picture by Ian Kirkwood

SINGLETON Council has joined residents in objecting to the way the NSW government is handling land acquisition for the Singleton bypass, rejecting an offer made for a council depot site at Glenridding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.