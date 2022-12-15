BENJAMIN Dennis chose not to check his Higher School Certificate results when the NSW Education Standards Authority published some in error on the weekend.
"I made the gut wrenching decision to wait three days," the Newcastle Grammar School [NGS] student said.
"I feel I would have had more anxiety about my ATAR and more sleepless nights [if I checked]."
Benjamin, 18, had no cause for concern. He was one of three NGS students on the All Round Achievers list, for students who received results in the highest band possible for at least 10 units.
This was the highest number of any school in the region, after Merewether High.
"It's what I consider my highest achievement, being able to get high success in every single subject, not just smashing it out of the park for one," he said.
"I attribute wanting to achieve well across the board as leading to my high ATAR."
He said time management and consistency was key.
"There were certainly days and nights when there were was blood sweat and tears but I think it's more about consistent effort and sharing that journey, you know everyone else is in it and you have the teachers alongside you, with you."
Peer Amy Lalor, 18, said she was hoping to be on the list.
"After putting in so much work it was nice to see that paid off and finally get a bit of closure of all the work I'd done and know now I can move forward and try new experiences at university," she said.
Amy completed Mathematics Advanced and Mathematics Extension 1 last year, which gave her more time this year to dedicate to her other five subjects.
She said working consistently and being passionate about her subjects helped.
"It was about keeping on top of things throughout the whole year, I really wanted to get my rank up," she said.
"Towards the end I was studying a lot with groups and we were giving each other feedback and getting feedback from teachers."
Lily Webster said she was "glad to see" she was an All Round Achiever. "It's nice to know you don't just have one niche, you can do a variety of different subjects."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
