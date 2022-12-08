Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Hunter students move away from the traditional timeline of HSC results and university offers

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
December 9 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damon Herington [right], with Joshua Whiddon, said the majority of his peers had received an early offer and some had received multiple. The cohort did their preliminary exams during lockdown. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

DAMON Herington relished "the grind" of preparing to sit his Higher School Certificate written exams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.