Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Buy now pay later: University of Newcastle's Dr Julia Cook on the perils of credit services

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:09pm, first published December 22 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Generic Afterpay payment system iphone app application.. January 25, 2019. Photo: Dominic Lorrimer

HUNTER shoppers using buy now pay later (BNPL) providers have been urged to consider sticking to one and keeping a running total of upcoming payments, to save debts getting out of hand over Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.