Katrina Gorry double sinks Newcastle Jets in 2-0 loss to Brisbane Roar at No.2 Sportsground in A-League Women round six on December 23, 2022

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated December 23 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 9:00pm
Brisbane Roar celebrate the first of Katrina Gorry's match brace against Newcastle at No.2 Sportsground on Friday night. Picture by Marina Neil

Brisbane's Katrina Gorry produced two classy strikes in just her second A-League Women's appearance this season to seal a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at No.2 Sportsground on Friday night.

