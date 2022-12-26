The NSW government has approved a new pipeline connecting the existing gas network to the 660-megawatt power station under construction at Kurri Kurri.
The Kurri Kurri "lateral pipeline project" includes a 21-kilometre underground pipeline from Kurri Kurri to the existing Sydney to Newcastle service, a compressor station and a 24km underground storage pipe.
The power plant is due to open at the end of next year and will run on diesel until the pipeline is built.
The new pipeline, to be built by gas infrastructure company APA, will connect to the existing pipe at Lenaghan, north-west of Fletcher on Newcastle's urban fringe.
A compressor station and storage pipeline are required because the Sydney to Newcastle pipeline does not have enough volume or pressure to meet the power plant's supply requirements.
The storage pipeline will not be capable of holding hydrogen, another possible fuel source for the power station.
The transmission pipeline will be built in accordance with a design code for potential use of up to 10 per cent hydrogen in the east coast gas network.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment noted in its assessment report on the pipeline that "constraints in the transmission and storage network would not preclude the future use of hydrogen at the Hunter Power Project and that Snowy Hydro is required under its infrastructure approval to investigate the latest technology for displacing natural gas or diesel as the fuel supply".
The government will submit the project to the federal government for final approval, which, if granted, is expected to allow construction to begin in the following months.
Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said the pipeline would inject about $260 million into the economy and employ almost 400 workers at the peak of construction.
The approval comes two weeks after the government declared Santos' planned 50km pipeline connecting its proposed Narrabri coal-seam gas fields to the approved Hunter Gas Pipeline from Queensland to Newcastle as critical state infrastructure, giving it high-priority assessment status.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.