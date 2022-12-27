Police investigate fatal shooting in Hunter region

A man has been shot dead in the Hunter region overnight.
Just before 11pm on Tuesday night, emergency services were called to a home on Traders Way at Heddon Greta where police believe the man aged in his mid-20s was fatally shot.
Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene.
Police said he was yet to be formally identified but they believed he was aged 25.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
Detectives have commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Roslyn.
As investigations continue, anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam vision or information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.