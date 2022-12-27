Funding for buried seawall at Stockton

The state government will contribute $2.3million to the construction of a new buried seawall at Stockton.
The 126 metre structure, which will shield Stockton's coastline in the event of large swells, will be built at the southern end of the existing Mitchell Street rock wall.
It is the first of three proposed structures that would consist of underground vertical concrete piles that extend from street level to 8.5 metres below ground.
Construction of the $5 million project is due to commence in the new year. Once complete only the top of the round beams will be visible at ground level.
It is estimated that the seawalls will require about $100,000 per year in maintenance. The Department of Primary Industries is listed as a supporting partner.
The works will see the council's investment at Stockton since the adoption of its Coastal Management Plan in 2020 increase to $9.5 million. It has already committed $27.5 million to protecting Stockton Beach.
The sea walls are designed to complement a proposed ongoing mass sand nourishment on the beach.
Stockton is among seven councils that have received more than $6.7 million in coastal and estuary grants funding for 13 different projects.
Lake Macquarie City Council has received $270,000 to repair, enhance, adapt and help future-proof 340 metres of lake foreshore in Belmont Bay and Village Bay, Belmont South.
The project will allow for foreshore improvement works which currently suffer from poor amenity, erosion, wave overtopping, tidal inundation and poor ecological health from the build-up of seagrass wrack and sludge in the area.
The project sites include about 140 metres of lake foreshore on the northern side of the council operated Belmont Lakeside Holiday Park and around 190 metres of foreshore in Village Bay (South of the Holiday Park).
It builds on lessons learned from two earlier foreshore adaptation pilot projects undertaken by the council in 2016 and 2019.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said that a key focus of the grants was future-proofing communities and ecosystems for climate change.
"Other grants will help ensure that the ecological values of NSW coastal, wetland and littoral rainforest areas are protected, while accommodating public access, amenity and recreation where appropriate," she said.
"Projects include stabilising and revegetating dunes in the Shoalhaven area, shore bank stabilisation along the Georges River at Deepwater Park, and improving water quality and ecosystem health in the Manning River estuary."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
