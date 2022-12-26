THE WEATHER absolutely turned one on for the first Boxing Day races in Newcastle since last year's COVID-19 outbreak.
Whether there for the fillies, the fun or the fashion, punters turned up in droves to place their bets and sink a cold one with mates.
Newcastle Jockey Club (NJC) president Duane Dowell said they expected about 4000 to 5000 through the gates.
"It's a bit of an iconic day," he said.
"I think Christmas Day is more about families and Boxing Day is about getting out with your mates, and what a great place to come and enjoy a day out to celebrate with your friends."
Among the crowds sipping champagne trackside were Mary Miljkovic and Jackie Razmovski.
"We came for the atmosphere, it's been on my bucket list 100 per cent," Mrs Miljkovic said.
"My husband has horses and we're always at the races but I've never been to the Boxing Day races.
"He does the bets, so what's his is mine - but otherwise it's all about looking at the form guide and the names."
The races were headlined by DJ Little Fritter on Monday.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
