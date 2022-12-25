Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Hunter patient die without dignity in hallway and mother waits 11 hours to access John Hunter Hospital emergency department while having a miscarriage

By Donna Page
December 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Ambulances queueing at the John Hunter Hospital to offload patients in November. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A YOUNG mother having a miscarriage forced to wait more than 11 hours to access John Hunter Hospital's emergency department in a makeshift room with no bathroom despairs at her "dangerous" and "degrading" treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.