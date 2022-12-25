According to the HSU, bed block is worsening in the public health system due to a "general state of under-resourcing in a system that has long been in decline". The staff survey revealed a "lack of available beds in wards" to be the largest contributing factor to access block, or ambulance ramping, followed by "inadequate staffing" and "lack of available beds in emergency". According to another Hunter paramedic, too many patients are using emergency departments because they are unable to get into see GPs. "More ambulances are not going to fix the problem," the paramedic said. "In the current climate we will have all the extra cars stuck in block."