A DRIVER had to be cut out of his vehicle this morning after his van veered off the road, hit a power pole and flipped at Salt Ash.
Port Stephens SES volunteers rushed to the scene about 5:50am this morning on reports a person had been trapped in their vehicle on Nelson Bay Road.
When they arrived, the van had collided with a power pole, bringing down both the pole and powerlines before flipping onto its side.
The driver in his 40s was trapped with the dash compressing his knees while his seatbelt held him in an elevated position.
Rescue operators worked to stabilise the vehicle before cutting the roof and dragging the patient to safety.
He was extricated and taken to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital with spinal, pelvic and hand injuries.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were on scene to treat the patient, while NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers provided fire suppression and helped support the patient.
Police undertook traffic control to ensure the scene was safe while Ausgrid isolated the powerlines that had been brought down in the crash.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
