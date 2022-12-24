Newcastle Herald
Year in review: The live music gigs that made the greatest noise in 2022

By Josh Leeson
December 25 2022 - 5:30am
After two bleak years, 2022 saw the spotlight finally return to live music. Gang Of Youths shone bright at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Picture by Paul Dear

IT wouldn't be hyperbole to state that many people in the live music business held grave fears for the future of the industry during the darkest days of the pandemic.

