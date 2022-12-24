A DRIVER who was allegedly caught driving dangerously and throwing beer bottles at other cars before spitting on a senior constable at Ourimbah has been arrested and charged.
Police were called to the M1 at Mooney Mooney about 3:35pm on Friday, when they arrived the driver and two passengers were parked in a shoulder at Ourimbah.
It's alleged the 26-year-old driver had gotten out of the car to urinate when police stopped to speak with him.
Police claim that's when the young man allegedly spat on a senior constable and was arrested along with the two male passengers, aged 28 and 30.
All three were taken to Wyong Police Station where the driver was charged with drive motor vehicle disqualified; hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty; refuse or fail to submit to a breath test; refuse or fail to submit to breath analysis; refuse or fail to submit to oral fluid test; refuse to produce Australian drivers' licence/state name/address and assault police officer in execution of duty.
He was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Bail Court today.
The 28-year-old passenger was charged with hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty and assault police officer in execution of duty.
The third man, aged 30, was charged with hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty.
Both passengers will appear at Wyong Local Court in January.
It comes as police have urged drivers to take care and think of other road users after three people died in crashes on the first day of Operation Christmas/New Year 2022.
The high-visibility operation began at 12:01am yesterday and will wrap up at 11:59pm on January 2.
Double demerits are in force for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said it was tragic to see three lives had been lost on the first day of the operation.
"NSW Police have responded to three fatal crashes on our roads since our operation started - that's three too many," he said.
"We urge people to think about others as you get behind the wheel. Irresponsible behaviour including speeding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and using your mobile phone while driving can drastically alter your own or another road user's life.
"We all want to enjoy this festive season and by being a responsible road user, you are helping others to reach their destination safely and reduce road trauma."
On the first day of the operation officers conducted more than 25,000 random breath tests across the state, which resulted in 45 drink-driving charges.
Police issued 730 traffic infringements for speeding, 80 for mobile phone offences and 39 for seatbelt and restraint offences.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
