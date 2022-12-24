Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ourimbah arrest: police charge 26-year-old driver who allegedly spat on senior constable and threw beer bottles at other cars

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
December 24 2022 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are out in force for Operation Christmas/New Year 2022. Picture: Marina Neil

A DRIVER who was allegedly caught driving dangerously and throwing beer bottles at other cars before spitting on a senior constable at Ourimbah has been arrested and charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.