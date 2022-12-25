STOCKTON Surf Life Saving Club's annual Newcastle Harbour Swim will return on Australia Day next year.
One of Australia's richest ocean swims, the event is in it's 26th year.
Once a year the Newcastle harbour master gives the all-clear to let the swimmers cross the world's largest coal port.
The event features a single-crossing social swim across the harbour, or 700m event, starting at 10am from Stockton and double-crossing race of 1400m starting at 11am.
Male and female 1400m winners receive $1000 each, second place $500 each and third place $250 each.
Swimmers in the 700m social event are allowed to use flippers and other swimming devices.
Ferries will be available to take swimmers from Newcastle to Stockton for the social swim start and water-safety crews on boards, jet skis and rubber duckies accompany swimmers across the harbour.
Newcastle-bred Olympic swimmers Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Justin Norris are both previous winners.
Stockton surf club organiser Daniel Danuser said entry numbers would be capped at 500 swimmers.
Early bird entries are open until the end of the year at a discounted rate of $60 for the double crossing, $50 for the single crossing and youth entries are $40.
From January 1 to 24 the rates increase to $75 for the double crossing, $65 for the single and $55 for youths.
The swim is the surf club's largest annual fundraiser.
All proceeds go towards purchasing life saving equipment and supporting the club's nipper program.
For more information and entries please visit www.oceanswims.com
