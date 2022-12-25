Newcastle Herald
Swimmer numbers capped for next year's annual Australia Day harbour swim as early bird entry opens

Donna Page
By Donna Page
December 25 2022 - 11:00am
Discounted early bird entry has opened for next year's Australia Day Newcastle Harbour Swim and entry numbers are capped at 500 swimmers.

STOCKTON Surf Life Saving Club's annual Newcastle Harbour Swim will return on Australia Day next year.

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

