Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV as they follow "several lines of inquiry" into a fatal shooting in Heddon Greta on Tuesday night.
The attack happened when multiple people entered a house on Traders Way before 11pm and shot a 25-year-old male resident once in the chest before fleeing the scene in a car.
Six adults and two children were in the house at the time of the shooting.
Paramedics treated the man but he died at the scene.
Police said on Thursday afternoon that they wanted to speak to the driver of a white SUV seen travelling along Main Road, Heddon Greta, between 10.30 and 11.30pm on Tuesday.
A Heddon Greta resident wrote on Facebook at midnight on Tuesday that he had just heard a fierce altercation in a nearby house.
"I was sitting out the back of our place and heard a massive fight break out and stuff being smashed around and a lot of yelling," the man wrote.
When told about the shooting, the man wrote: "That would explain the thud sound I heard. I thaught [sic] it was someone being hit really hard turns out it was the bullets hitting."
Investigators have asked for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area on the night of the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers or local police.
Police have identified the victim but have not released his name.
They say the attack was targeted.
A Heddon Greta business owner told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday that local residents appeared to know little about the shooting, which happened in a quiet suburban street.
Homicide squad detectives from Sydney have established Strike Force Roslyn to investigate the attack.
Anyone with video or other information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.