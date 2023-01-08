Newcastle Herald
Sydney loss has Jets desperate for points as season midpoint approaches: ALW

By Renee Valentine
Updated January 8 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Jets fullback Teigen Allen wins the ball with some desperate defending against Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

The Newcastle Jets' season is on the line as their A-League Women's midpoint approaches after a costly 4-2 loss to competition pace-setters Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.

