URGENT repairs to Newcastle courthouse will see two westbound lanes on Hunter Street closed until later this month.
Transport for NSW has advised motorists the two lanes between Darby and Merewether streets will be closed until January 16.
The footpath directly in front of the court house will be closed with access to the courthouse available through Burwood Street.
Pedestrian access for other businesses in Hunter Street will be maintained.
A signed detour and traffic control will be in place between King and Union streets while the court house is being repaired and is expected to have a minimal impact on travel times.
Motorists have been advised to drive to the conditions, be patient and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Traffic updates are available on the Live Traffic NSW app or website.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
