Newcastle to host Matildas in World Cup warm-up against Jamaica

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated January 12 2023 - 7:09am, first published 6:00am
Australian captain Sam Kerr in action against the US at McDonald Jones Stadium in November 2021. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Hunter football fans will have the chance to see the Matildas perform in their own backyard next month in what will be one of the national women's team's last home matches in preparation for the World Cup.

