Newcastle to host Matildas in World Cup warm-up against Jamaica

Hunter football fans will have the chance to see the Matildas perform in their own backyard next month in what will be one of the national women's team's last home matches in preparation for the World Cup.
Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium will host the last of three double-headers of the four-team Cup of Nations tournament on Wednesday, February 22, which finishes with the Matildas taking on Jamaica from 7.10pm. The earlier match features Czechia against Spain (3pm).
The round-robin series, which will be announced on Thursday, will also include double-headers at Gosford's Central Coast Stadium on February 16 and Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on February 19. Australia play Czechia in Gosford and Spain in Sydney. The highest-placed nation after the finale in Newcastle will be crowned champions.
Confirmation of the matches comes a week after ticketing agency Ticketek announced the Cup of Nations schedule on its website before the information was removed.
The matches in Newcastle will be somewhat of a consolation prize for the region after it was overlooked as a host of games or teams for the World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20.
Jamaica and Spain are also preparing for the World Cup, where Australia take on the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada in Group B.
Novocastrians Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler are regulars for the Matildas, who drew 1-all with the US in front of 21,079 fans the last time Australia played at McDonald Jones Stadium, on November 30, 2021. Australia have also played Brazil, Chile and Vietnam in Newcastle.
Football Australia boss James Johnson expected the quality of matches in the Cup of Nations to be world class given three of the four countries are preparing for the game's pinnacle event.
"In 2022 we saw the drawing power of the CommBank Matildas with matches in Townsville, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, Gosford and Melbourne drawing over 109,000 spectators," Johnson said in a press release.
"Following the announcement of the 'Farewell Match' in Melbourne for July 2023, it's great to unveil the next of several match announcements in the lead-up to next year's FIFA Women's World Cup on our home shores.
"February's Cup of Nations will build on the success of the first tournament held in 2019 and be one of the final opportunities for fans to see the CommBank Matildas on home soil before the commencement of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023."
The Matildas are expected to travel overseas for more games, after the Cup of Nations. Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Spain, Czechia and Jamaica had been selected to ensure Australia had the right preparation for the World Cup.
"Not only are all three nations filled with quality, but they also provide a difference in playing style and approach with the three-match days aiming to mirror tournament group play to the best of our ability," Gustavsson said.
"As a team, we love playing at home and the Cup of Nations will provide that opportunity to fully experience the '12th player' support from Australia."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
